

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Tuesday as banks may benefit from rising bond yields on expectations the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates despite criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump.



Gold eased amid a jump in 10-year bond yields while the dollar fell against the yen ahead of next week's BoJ meeting. Oil extended overnight losses on concerns about oversupply.



Asian shares are mostly higher, with Chinese and Hong Kong markets leading the surge, after the State Council, China's cabinet, said the country would adopt a more 'vigorous' fiscal policy to support the economy. In another development, Beijing said it has no intention to devalue the yuan to help exports.



Flash Purchasing Managers' survey data from euro area is due later in the session, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as housing data disappointed and investors braced for a busy week of earnings. The Dow slid 0.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.2 percent.



Google parent Alphabet and TD Ameritrade posted encouraging quarterly results after the U.S. market close while Whirlpool's earnings results fell short of expectations.



Closer home, Swiss bank UBS reported a 9 percent rise in second-quarter profit and said rising interest rates in the U.S. will further support its global wealth management unit.



European markets fell on Monday as investors digested U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on the Fed and China as well the G20's warning about protectionist trade policies.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index slipped 0.2 percent. The German DAX eased 0.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.3 percent.



