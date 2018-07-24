

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) increased its 2018 adjusted net income per share guidance to a range of $19.05 to $19.35 per share, excluding acquisition costs and environmental expense provisions. For the full year 2018, the company expects consolidated net sales will increase by a high teens to low twenty percentage, including incremental Valspar sales of $1.85 billion for the first five months of 2018, compared to the full year 2017.



For the third quarter, the company anticipates consolidated net sales will increase a mid-to-high single digit percentage compared to last year's third quarter.



For the second-quarter, adjusted net income per share, excluding acquisition-related costs and environmental provisions, increased 26.8% to a record $5.73 per share compared to $4.52 per share, prior year. Consolidated net sales increased 27.8%, to $4.77 billion in the quarter. Valspar increased consolidated net sales $783.9 million, or 21.0%, in the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX