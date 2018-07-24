

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) announced a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $455 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $531 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $557 million or $1.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $4.60 billion from $4.58 billion last year.



Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $1.57 -Revenue (Q2): $4.60 Bln vs. $4.58 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.60 - $6.80



