

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TSYS (TSS) announced, for 2018, the company now expects adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders in a range of $4.30 to $4.40; and net revenue in the range of $3.74 billion to $3.84 billion.



For the second-quarter, adjusted EPS were $1.11, an increase of 30.0%. Total revenues were $1.01 billion, a decrease of 17.6%. The company noted that the decrease is the result of adopting ASC 606. Net revenue, which excludes reimbursable items, interchange and payment network fees, was $956.5 million, an increase of 13.3%.



'We were very pleased with the performance and momentum of the second quarter as all three of our segments continue to deliver exceptional results. This performance enables us to again raise our guidance for the year while continuing to invest for the long term in preparation for our solid pipeline of new business,' said Troy Woods, CEO of TSYS.



