

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - CN (CNR.TO, CNI) announced the company now aims to deliver 2018 adjusted diluted EPS in the range of C$5.30 to C$5.45 (compared to its financial outlook of April 23, 2018, which called for 2018 adjusted diluted EPS in the range of C$5.10 to C$5.25).



CN has also increased its 2018 capital program by C$100 million to C$3.5 billion, with additional capital investment primarily going toward the purchase of new rail cars.



For the second-quarter of 2018, adjusted EPS increased by 13 percent to C$1.51. Revenues increased by nine percent to C$3.63 billion. Revenue ton-miles (RTMs) increased by seven percent and carloadings increased by six percent.



