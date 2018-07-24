

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) reported earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $101.04 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $174.98 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Teradyne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $112.8 million or $0.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 24.4% to $526.93 million from $696.90 million last year.



Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $112.8 Mln. vs. $181.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.59 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q2): $526.93 Mln vs. $696.90 Mln last year.



