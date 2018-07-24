

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) updated its outlook for 2018 as: earnings per share between $4.75 and $5.05, previously between $4.25 and $4.55; consolidated net sales between $1.17 and $1.20 billion, previously between $1.13 and $1.17 billion.



For the second quarter of 2018, earnings per share increased to $1.36, an increase of 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. The company said the increase in net earnings was due primarily to higher net sales and lower relative operating expenses compared to the prior year period. Net sales were $301.5 million, compared with $257.1 million in the prior-year period, a 17.3% increase from last year. The company's total number of active customers increased 5.3% year-over-year to 597,000.



