

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group Plc. (III.L), a private equity and venture capital company, reported NAV per share of 760 pence and total return of 5.1 percent for the three months to 30 June 2018.



3i Group said that cash realisations in the first quarter were 337 million pounds, net of the 535 million pounds reinvestment in Scandlines.



The company recognised a gain of 99 million pounds on foreign exchange in the quarter, as both the U.S. dollar and euro strengthened against sterling.



3i Group said private equity generated total cash proceeds in the quarter of 868 million pounds, principally from the 835 million pounds it received from the sale of Scandlines in June 2018, before taking account of the Group's 535 million pounds reinvestment.



According to 3i Group, it completed its 135 million pounds investment in Royal Sanders, a private label and contract manufacturing producer of personal care products, in April 2018.



In June 2018, the company completed its 110 million pounds investment in ICE, a global travel and loyalty company that connects leading brands, travel suppliers and end consumers.



Simon Borrows, Chief Executive of 3i Group, said, 'This was another productive quarter for 3i with good portfolio performance as well as significant investment and realisation activity. We completed the Group's sale and reinvestment into Scandlines, two new Private Equity investments and advised 3iN on its investments in Attero and Alkane Energy.'



