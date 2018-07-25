

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher in cautious trade on Wednesday ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on trade.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 11 points or 0.20 percent at 5,445 in opening deals after rising over 1 percent on Tuesday.



Lender Credit Agricole rose half a percent after buying a 5 percent stake in Italian mid-sized bank Creval.



Metals group Eramet slumped as much as 18.5 percent. The company has warned that current favorable markets could be hurt by rising tensions and uncertainty in international trade relations.



Luxury goods conglomerate LVMH jumped 2 percent on posting robust first-half results. Gucci owner Kering rose over 2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX