

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $752 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $612 million, or $1.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $1.12 billion or $2.75 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.8% to $6.08 billion from $4.99 billion last year.



Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.12 Bln. vs. $0.90 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.75 vs. $2.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.62 -Revenue (Q2): $6.08 Bln vs. $4.99 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.89 - $11.01 Full year revenue guidance: $23.68 - $23.86 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX