

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) announced the company is raising its 2018 revenue and earnings guidance to reflect strong operational performance, partially offset by less favorable foreign exchange. The company increased its revenue guidance to a new range of $23.68 to $23.86 billion versus its previous guidance of $23.62 to $23.86 billion. This would result in 13 to 14% revenue growth over 2017. The company raised its adjusted EPS guidance to a new range of $10.89 to $11.01, versus its previous guidance of $10.80 to $10.96, for 15 to 16% growth year over year.



For the second quarter of 2018, adjusted EPS increased 20% to $2.75, versus $2.30 in the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2018 grew 21% compared with the year-ago quarter.



Revenue for the quarter grew 22% to $6.08 billion in 2018, versus $4.99 billion in 2017. Organic revenue growth was 8%; acquisitions increased revenue by 12% and currency translation increased revenue by 2%.



