

COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - American Electric Power (AEP) on Wednesday reaffirmed its fiscal 2018 operating earnings guidance in the range of $3.75 to $3.95 per share. Reflecting special items, the estimated earnings per share would be $3.78 to $3.98 per share.



On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $3.88 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.



Second-quarter earnings per share increased to $1.07 from $0.76 in the prior year. Excluding certain items, operating earnings were $1.01 per share. Revenue grew to $4.0 billion from last year's $3.6 billion.



Analysts were looking for earnings of $0.88 per share on revenues of $3.81 billion for the second quarter.



