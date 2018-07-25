

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Wednesday's session in the red. Weak German business sentiment data and mixed corporate earnings weighed on investor sentiment. Traders were also in a cautious mood ahead of a key meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on trade.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.26 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.45 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.24 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.87 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.14 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.66 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.15 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank dropped 1.68 percent after its net income for the second quarter of 2018 fell 14 percent from last year, hit by lower revenues amid weakness in its core businesses.



In Paris, metals group Eramet tumbled 16.08 percent. The company has warned that current favorable markets could be hurt by rising tensions and uncertainty in international trade relations.



Luxury goods conglomerate LVMH jumped 1.81 percent after posting robust first-half results. Gucci owner Kering rallied 2.59 percent.



In London, drug company Indivior plunged 7.74 percent. The company warned of a bigger-than-expected hit from the launch of a copycat of its opioid addiction treatment.



BHP Billiton lost 1.49 percent amid potential disruption to production at Chile's Escondida copper mine.



Miner Antofagasta gained 0.57 percent after reporting an 8.5 percent fall in copper production for the first six months of the year.



Irish low-cost airline Ryanair Holdings advanced 0.72 percent after its board approved a plan to cut its Dublin based fleet to at most 24 from 30 aircraft for the winter 2018 season.



Broadcaster ITV rose 0.91 percent after reporting a rise in first-half profits and revenues.



Drug ingredients maker Lonza climbed 6.62 percent in Zurich after reporting a surge in half-year profit on strong sales.



Telecom Italia advanced 1.48 percent in Milan. The company said it would consider strategic options for its subsidiaries and would press ahead with the sale of its stake in broadcasting unit Persidera.



Ageas surged 3.23 percent in Brussels after reports that Fosun International is considering an offer for all or parts of the Belgian insurer Ageas.



Germany's business sentiment weakened for the second straight month in July as escalating trade tensions with the U.S. weighed on firms' expectations, a closely watched survey showed Wednesday.



The business confidence index fell to 101.7 in July from 101.8 in June, survey data from the Munich-based Ifo Institute revealed. This was the lowest score since March 2017. The expected level for July was 101.5.



Germany's construction orders increased in May from April, data from Destatis showed Wednesday. The seasonally, working-day and price-adjusted orders in construction rose 4.6 percent month-over-month in May.



French producer prices in the domestic market rose marginally in June, the statistical office Insee reported Wednesday. Producer prices edged up 0.1 percent month-over-month in June, slower than the 0.7 percent rise in May.



UK mortgage approvals increased to a 9-month high in June, data from UK Finance showed Wednesday. The number of mortgages approved for house purchases rose to 40,541 in June from 39,528 in May. This was the highest since September 2017.



A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed a bigger than expected drop in new home sales in the U.S. in the month of June.



The report said new home sales plunged by 5.3 percent to an annual rate of 631,000 in June after jumping by 3.9 percent to a rate of 666,000 in May. Economists had expected new home sales to fall by 2.8 percent.



