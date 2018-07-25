

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $207 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $18 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $244 million or $0.94 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 45.9% to $750 million from $514 million last year.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $244 Mln. vs. $99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.94 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q2): $750 Mln vs. $514 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.9 to $3.0 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX