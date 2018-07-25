

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.82 billion, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $3.07 billion, or $2.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.49 billion or $1.91 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.9% to $5.65 billion from $7.14 billion last year.



Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.49 Bln. vs. $3.37 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.91 vs. $2.56 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.65 Bln vs. $7.14 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.50 - $1.60 Full year revenue guidance: $20.00 - $21.00 Bln



