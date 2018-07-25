

SPRINGFIELD (dpa-AFX) - O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $353.07 million, or $4.28 per share. This compares with $282.82 million, or $3.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $2.46 billion from $2.29 billion last year.



O'Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $353.07 Mln. vs. $282.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.28 vs. $3.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.06 -Revenue (Q2): $2.46 Bln vs. $2.29 Bln last year.



