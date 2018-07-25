

SPRINGFIELD (dpa-AFX) - O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) announced the company increased its full-year earnings per share guidance to a range of $15.70 to $15.80 from a range of $15.30 to $15.40. Comparable store sales are expected to grow 2% to 4%.



For the third-quarter, the company expects earnings per share in a range of $4.20 to $4.30. Comparable store sales are anticipated to grow in a range of 2% to 4%.



For the second-quarter, earnings per common share increased 38% to $4.28 from $3.10, a year ago. Sales for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, increased 7%, to $2.46 billion from $2.29 billion for the same period one year ago. Second quarter comparable store sales increased 4.6%.



