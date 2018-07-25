

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TechnipFMC plc (FTI) announced earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $105.7 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $164.9 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of $131.8 million or $0.28 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 23.1% to $2.96 billion from $3.85 billion last year.



TechnipFMC plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $131.8 Mln. vs. $211.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.28 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q2): $2.96 Bln vs. $3.85 Bln last year.



