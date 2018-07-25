

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trinity Industries (TRN) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $64.1 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $51.1 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $942.3 million from $905.5 million last year.



Trinity Industries earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $64.1 Mln. vs. $51.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.43 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q2): $942.3 Mln vs. $905.5 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.15 - $1.40 Full year revenue guidance: $2.3 Bln



