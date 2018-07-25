

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Torchmark Corp. (TMK) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $184.4 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $140.3 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $1.08 billion from $1.03 billion last year.



Torchmark Corp. earnings at a glance:



