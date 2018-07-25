

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Realty Corp. (DRE) revealed earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $193.85 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $1210.54 million, or $3.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Duke Realty Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $120.66 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $210.56 million from $189.41 million last year.



Duke Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $120.66 Mln. vs. $116.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.33 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.11 -Revenue (Q2): $210.56 Mln vs. $189.41 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.29 to $1.35



