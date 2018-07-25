sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,00 Euro		+0,39
+1,65 %
WKN: 887674 ISIN: US2644115055 Ticker-Symbol: DUR 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,689
24,048
25.07.
23,83
23,97
25.07.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION24,00+1,65 %