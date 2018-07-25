

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Realty Corp. (DRE) announced, for 2018, the company revised its guidance for net income to a range of $0.97 to $1.12 per diluted share from its previous guidance of $0.71 to $1.09 per diluted share. The company also revised its guidance for FFO, as defined by NAREIT, to a range of $1.29 to $1.37 per diluted share from its previous guidance of $1.26 to $1.34. The company also increased its guidance for core FFO to a range of $1.29 to $1.35 per diluted share, from the previous range of $1.26 to $1.32 per diluted share. The guidance for growth in same-property net operating income was narrowed to a range of 3.50 percent to 4.50 percent from the previous range of 3.25 percent to 4.75 percent.



For the second quarter of 2018, core FFO was $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $0.32 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2017. Growth in same-property net operating income was 3.9 percent for the quarter.



