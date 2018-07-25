

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Varian Medical Systems (VAR) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $72.5 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $69.9 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Varian Medical Systems reported adjusted earnings of $96.6 million or $1.04 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $709.1 million from $632.8 million last year.



Varian Medical Systems earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $96.6 Mln. vs. $75.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.04 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $709.1 Mln vs. $632.8 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.43 - $4.48



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX