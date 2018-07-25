

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $58.3 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $43.7 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported adjusted earnings of $56.0 million or $0.81 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $206.50 million from $205.72 million last year.



Pebblebrook Hotel Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $56.0 Mln. vs. $52.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.81 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $206.50 Mln vs. $205.72 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX