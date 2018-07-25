

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) announced that John Milligan, will step down as President and CEO. He will remain in his current position through the end of the year, while the Board conducts a search to identify a successor. Milligan will also step down from the Gilead Board at the end of the year.



Additionally, John Martin, Chairman of the Board, has announced his intent to step down from the Board at the time a new CEO joins the company, having determined that this would be a natural transition point from his successive roles as CEO, Executive Chairman and Chairman.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. also announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.57 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2018. The dividend is payable on September 27, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 14, 2018.



