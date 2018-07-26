

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - Brazilian metals and mining company Vale S.A. (VALE) reported net income of $76 million in the second-quarter of 2018, up from $16 million in the same quarter last year.



Underlying earnings rose to $2.09 billion in the second quarter from $832 million last year



Net operating revenues grew to $8.62 billion from $7.24 billion in the prior year.



The company announced a share buyback program of US$1 billion to be executed within the period of one year.



The company also announced US$2.054 billion of shareholder remuneration to be paid in September 2018.



