

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc.'s (QCOM) Chief Financial Officer George Davis said that the company expects Apple to use a competitor's modem in the next iPhones and will only use Qualcomm's modems in older models.



Davis didn't mention Intel by name, but Intel is the only other supplier of that component for Apple's smartphones.



Apple had been splitting iPhone modem duties between Qualcomm and Intel, which did not offer CDMA connections in its wireless modems. Previous reports have said that if Intel adds CDMA, as it has, it could win all the share in future iPhones, and Qualcomm.



'We believe Apple intends to solely use our competitors' modems rather than our modems in its next iPhone release,' Qualcomm Chief Financial Officer George Davis said while discussing the company's fourth-quarter forecast. 'We will continue to provide modems for Apple legacy devices.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX