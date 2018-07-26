

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Drägerwerk AG & Co. (DRWKF.PK) Thursday announced second-quarter loss after income tax of 0.4 million euros compared to the profit of 8.9 million euros in the previous year. On a per share basis, earnings were 0.00 cents, compared to 0.39 cents last year.



German medical and safety technology provider's net sales for the first six months increased 10.1 percent to 620.3 million euros from 581 million euros a year ago. Order intake was slightly down at 652.3 million euros, compared to 662.7 million euros in the prior year.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, the company expects net sales growth of 2.0 and 5.0 percent net of currency impacts and EBIT margin between 4 and 6 percent. Drager noted that 'the EBIT margin will probably be at the lower end of the range.'



