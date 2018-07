BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Spectris plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L) Thursday named Andrew Heath as Chief Executive Designate, effective September 3, 2018.



Andrew Heath will replace John O'Higgins, who plans to retire. He will step down no later than September 28, 2018 and will remain available to support Andrew and the Board until May 23, 2019.



Andrew has been the CEO of Imagination Technologies Group plc from 2016 to 2018.



