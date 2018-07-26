

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $453.8 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $289.0 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.5% to $4.44 billion from $3.78 billion last year.



D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $453.8 Mln. vs. $289.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.18 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q3): $4.44 Bln vs. $3.78 Bln last year.



