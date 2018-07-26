

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $473.9 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $101.9 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $430.7 million or $1.95 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $2.26 billion from $2.12 billion last year.



Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $430.7 Mln. vs. $363.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.95 vs. $1.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.84 -Revenue (Q3): $2.26 Bln vs. $2.12 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.95 to $2.00 Full year EPS guidance: $7.40 to $7.45



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX