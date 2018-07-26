

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $20.77 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $9.88 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.5% to $310.36 million from $249.36 million last year.



H&E Equipment Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $20.77 Mln. vs. $9.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.58 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q2): $310.36 Mln vs. $249.36 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX