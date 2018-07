NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) increased its 2018 non-GAAP EPS guidance range to $3.55 - $3.65 from $3.35 - $3.45. Worldwide revenues are expected to increase in the mid- to high-single digits.



For the second-quarter, non-GAAP EPS was $1.01 compared to $0.74, prior year. Total revenues were $5.70 billion, an increase of 11%.



