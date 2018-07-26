

HENRICO COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Altria Group, Inc. (MO) raised the lower-end of its 2018 guidance and now expects adjusted diluted EPS growth of 16% to 19% to be in a range of $3.94 to $4.03.



For the second-quarter, adjusted EPS was $1.01, up 18.8% from last year. Net revenues were $6.305 billion, down 5.4% year-over-year.



'Our core tobacco businesses performed well as they continued to make strategic investments in support of their long-term objectives. Of course, our results benefited from a lower corporate tax rate,' said Howard Willard, Altria's CEO.



