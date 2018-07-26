

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $324.09 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $100.75 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, PulteGroup, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $258.61 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.2% to $2.57 billion from $2.02 billion last year.



PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $258.61 Mln. vs. $148.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.89 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q2): $2.57 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year.



