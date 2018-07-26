

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brunswick Corp. (BC) narrowed the range for full-year expectations of diluted EPS, as adjusted, to $4.55 to $4.65, which takes into account benefits from the announced Power Products acquisition, as well as the incremental interest expense incurred in connection with the financing of the transaction, and the inclusion of Sea Ray's Sport Boat and Cruiser business. The company raised its 2018 revenue growth guidance to between 8% and 9%, including the impact of announced acquisitions, international demand impacts from tariffs, and changes in foreign currency exchange rates.



'Our outlook for 2018 remains generally consistent with our recently updated three-year strategic plan targets and reflects another year of outstanding revenue and earnings growth, with excellent cash flow generation,' said said Brunswick CEO Mark Schwabero.



For the second-quarter, on an adjusted basis, EPS was $1.50, up 9 percent from last year. Consolidated net sales were up 6.3 percent for the quarter and increased 7.7 percent for the marine business.



