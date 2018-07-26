

26 July 2018 PayPoint plc (Company) AGM Statement



PayPoint plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting held today all resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The proxy voting for the resolutions tabled at the Meeting was as follows:



+-------------+----------+-------+--------+-----+-----------+--------+---------+ | Resolutions |Votes For |% |Votes |% |Total Votes| % of |Votes | | | | |Against | | | Issued |Withheld*| | | | | | | | Share | | | | | | | | |Capital | | | | | | | | | Voted | | +-------------+----------+-------+--------+-----+-----------+--------+---------+ |1. To receive|59,788,847|99.99% | 3,958 |0.01%|59,792,805 | 87.64% | 180 | |the annual | | | | | | | | |report and | | | | | | | | |accounts for | | | | | | | | |the year | | | | | | | | |ended 31 | | | | | | | | |March 2018 | | | | | | | | +-------------+----------+-------+--------+-----+-----------+--------+---------+ |2. To approve|59,395,563|99.34% |397,022 |0.66%|59,792,585 | 87.64% | 401 | |the | | | | | | | | |directors' | | | | | | | | |remuneration | | | | | | | | |report for | | | | | | | | |the year | | | | | | | | |ended 31 | | | | | | | | |March 2018 | | | | | | | | +-------------+----------+-------+--------+-----+-----------+--------+---------+ |3. To declare|59,792,986|100.00%| 0 |0.00%|59,792,986 | 87.64% | - | |a final | | | | | | | | |dividend of | | | | | | | | |30.6p per | | | | | | | | |ordinary | | | | | | | | |share of the | | | | | | | | |company | | | | | | | | +-------------+----------+-------+--------+-----+-----------+--------+---------+ |4. To re- |59,790,984|99.99% | 1,101 |0.00%|59,792,085 | 87.64% | 901 | |elect Ms Gill| | | | | | | | |Barr as a | | | | | | | | |director of | | | | | | | | |the company | | | | | | | | +-------------+----------+-------+--------+-----+-----------+--------+---------+ |5. To re- |59,597,240| 99.67 |194,845 |0.33%|59,792,085 | 87.64% | 901 | |elect Ms | | | | | | | | |Rachel | | | | | | | | |Kentleton as | | | | | | | | |a director of| | | | | | | | |the company | | | | | | | | +-------------+----------+-------+--------+-----+-----------+--------+---------+ |6. To re- |59,790,470|99.99% | 1,615 |0.00%|59,792,085 | 87.64% | 901 | |elect Mr | | | | | | | | |Giles Kerr as| | | | | | | | |a director of| | | | | | | | |the company | | | | | | | | +-------------+----------+-------+--------+-----+-----------+--------+---------+ |7. To re- |59,780,667|99.98% | 11,418 |0.02%|59,792,085 | 87.64% | 901 | |elect Mr | | | | | | | | |Rakesh Sharma| | | | | | | | |as a director| | | | | | | | |of the | | | | | | | | |company | | | | | | | | +-------------+----------+-------+--------+-----+-----------+--------+---------+ |8. To re- |59,597,240|99.67% |194,845 |0.33%|59,792,085 | 87.64% | 901 | |elect Mr | | | | | | | | |Dominic | | | | | | | | |Taylor as a | | | | | | | | |director of | | | | | | | | |the company | | | | | | | | +-------------+----------+-------+--------+-----+-----------+--------+---------+ |9. To re- |59,596,440|99.67% |194,845 |0.33%|59,792,085 | 87.64% | 901 | |elect Mr Nick| | | | | | | | |Wiles as a | | | | | | | | |director of | | | | | | | | |the company | | | | | | | | +-------------+----------+-------+--------+-----+-----------+--------+---------+ |10. To re- |59,788,316|99.99% | 4,386 |0.01%|59,792,702 | 87.64% | 284 | |appoint KPMG | | | | | | | | |LLP as | | | | | | | | |auditor of | | | | | | | | |the company | | | | | | | | +-------------+----------+-------+--------+-----+-----------+--------+---------+ |11. To |59,789,721|99.99% | 815 |0.00%|59,790,536 | 87.64% | 2,450 | |authorise the| | | | | | | | |directors to | | | | | | | | |determine the| | | | | | | | |auditor's | | | | | | | | |remuneration | | | | | | | | +-------------+----------+-------+--------+-----+-----------+--------+---------+ |12. To |59,786,687|99.99% | 3,441 |0.00%|59,788,252 | 87.63% | 4,734 | |authorise the| | | | | | | | |directors to | | | | | | | | |allot shares | | | | | | | | |in accordance| | | | | | | | |with Section | | | | | | | | |551 of the | | | | | | | | |Companies Act| | | | | | | | |2006 | | | | | | | | +-------------+----------+-------+--------+-----+-----------+--------+---------+ |13. To |59,782,196|99.99% | 6,025 |0.00%|59,788,221 | 87.63% | 4,765 | |disapply | | | | | | | | |statutory | | | | | | | | |pre-emption | | | | | | | | |rights in | | | | | | | | |accordance | | | | | | | | |with Section | | | | | | | | |570 of the | | | | | | | | |Companies Act| | | | | | | | |2006** | | | | | | | | +-------------+----------+-------+--------+-----+-----------+--------+---------+ |14. To |59,756,634|99.94% | 35,662 |0.06%|59,792,296 | 87.64% | 689 | |authorise the| | | | | | | | |company to | | | | | | | | |make market | | | | | | | | |purchases of | | | | | | | | |its ordinary | | | | | | | | |shares up to | | | | | | | | |10% of the | | | | | | | | |issued share | | | | | | | | |capital** | | | | | | | | +-------------+----------+-------+--------+-----+-----------+--------+---------+ |15. To allow |59,668,109|99.79% |123,778 |0.21%|59,791,887 | 87.64% | 1,099 | |any general | | | | | | | | |meeting | | | | | | | | |(other than | | | | | | | | |an annual | | | | | | | | |general | | | | | | | | |meeting) to | | | | | | | | |be called on | | | | | | | | |14 days' | | | | | | | | |notice** | | | | | | | | +-------------+----------+-------+--------+-----+-----------+--------+---------+ *A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast 'For' or 'Against' a resolution. ** Special Resolutions requiring a 75% majority



In accordance with Listing Rule 9.2.2E, Resolutions 4, 6 and 7 were approved by: (a) the shareholders of the Company; and (b) the independent shareholders of the Company.



The total voting rights of the Company on the day on which shareholders had to be on the register in order to be eligible to vote was 68,226,626.



In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a document setting out the resolutions passed at the AGM, concerning special business has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Dividends Payment of the final dividend (including the additional dividend) will be made on 30 July 2018 to shareholders who were on the shareholder register on 22 June 2018.



Trading Update PayPoint released a trading update on 26 July 2018 which has been published on its website http://corporate.paypoint.com/ .



