

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $194.17 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $163.31 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $207.79 million or $0.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $633.15 million from $602.00 million last year.



Maxim Integrated Products Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $207.79 Mln. vs. $209.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.73 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q4): $633.15 Mln vs. $602.00 Mln last year.



