

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.02 billion, or $5.82 per share. This compares with $0.53 billion, or $2.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Lam Research Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $931.96 million or $5.31 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.3% to $3.12 billion from $2.34 billion last year.



Lam Research Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $931.96 Mln. vs. . last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.12 Bln vs. $2.34 Bln last year.



