

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edison International (EIX) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $276 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $278 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.1% to $2.82 billion from $2.97 billion last year.



Edison International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $276 Mln. vs. $278 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.84 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q2): $2.82 Bln vs. $2.97 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX