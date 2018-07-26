

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services (RSG) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $234.9 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $202.9 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $239.6 million or $0.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $2.52 billion from $2.53 billion last year.



Republic Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $239.6 Mln. vs. $205.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.73 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q2): $2.52 Bln vs. $2.53 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.05 - $3.10



