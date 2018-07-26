

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $15.38 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $13.90 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Power Integrations Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.22 million or $0.74 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $109.48 million from $107.56 million last year.



Power Integrations Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $22.22 Mln. vs. $21.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.74 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q2): $109.48 Mln vs. $107.56 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX