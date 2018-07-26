

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Expedia Inc. (EXPE) reported a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $57 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $213 million or $1.38 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $2.88 billion from $2.59 billion last year.



Expedia Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $213 Mln. vs. $141 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.38 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q2): $2.88 Bln vs. $2.59 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX