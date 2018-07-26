

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $293 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $644 million, or $2.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.4% to $1.14 billion from $1.45 billion last year.



Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $293 Mln. vs. $644 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.95 vs. $2.06 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.14 Bln vs. $1.45 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX