sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,434 Euro		 -0,033
-7,03 %
WKN: A143HL ISIN: GB00BYSRJ698 Ticker-Symbol: LRH1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LONMIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LONMIN PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,433
0,471
13:49
0,446
0,462
13:49
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LONMIN PLC
LONMIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LONMIN PLC0,434-7,03 %