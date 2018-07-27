

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lonmin Plc (LNMIF.PK, LMI.L) reported that 2.6 million total tonnes mined during the third quarter, decreased by 3.1% year on year, partly reflecting a planned reduction from the Generation 1 shafts, arising from the closure of some Generation 1 shafts, in line with the Group's strategy to reduce high cost production.



PGM sales increased by 2.0% to 352,128 ounces for the quarter and Platinum sales of 176,121 decreased by 2.3%. The company maintained its full-year sales guidance of 650,000 to 680,000 Platinum ounces.



Net cash improved to $23 million at 30 June, up from $17 million at the end of the second quarter.



