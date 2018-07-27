

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $157 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $147 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of $150 million or $0.62 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $3.84 billion from $3.69 billion last year.



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $150 Mln. vs. $177 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.62 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q2): $3.84 Bln vs. $3.69 Bln last year.



