

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Changyou.com Ltd. (CYOU) released a profit for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $32.11 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $51.54 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Changyou.com Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $27.67 million or $0.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 25.0% to $112.83 million from $150.36 million last year.



Changyou.com Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $27.67 Mln. vs. $61.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.52 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q2): $112.83 Mln vs. $150.36 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.37 - $0.47 Next quarter revenue guidance: $100 - $110 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX