

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Changyou.com Limited (CYOU), a online game developer and operator in China, Monday said it expects third-quarter net income attributable to Changyou.com to be between $19 million and $24 million, and income per ADS to be between $0.35 and $0.45.



Non-GAAP net income attributable is expected to be between $20 million and $25 million, and income per ADS is expected to be between $0.37 and $0.47.



For the third quarter of 2018, Changyou expects total revenue to be between $100 million and $110 million, including online game revenue of $80 million to $90 million.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.41 per share and revenues of $133.73 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



