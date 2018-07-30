

BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) announced that an Administrative Law Judge of the U.S. International Trade Commission has issued a favorable initial ruling in the investigation of the patent infringement complaint filed by the company against Fujifilm. The asserted patents pertain to x-ray mammography with tomosynthesis and other related mammography technologies found in Hologic's Selenia Dimensions and 3Dimensions systems, which are manufactured in the United States. A final ruling by the ITC is scheduled to issue by November 26, 2018.



The Judge ruled that Fujifilm infringed all of the patents brought to trial and rejected Fujifilm's defenses against these patents. Also, the Judge recommended an exclusion order that prevents the importation of infringing Fujifilm products into the United States, as well as a cease-and-desist order preventing the further sale and marketing of infringing Fujifilm products in the United States.



