

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) has unveiled MacCoin, a limited edition global currency, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic Big Mac burger.



MacCoin has no cash value and is only redeemable for one free Big Mac at participating McDonald's restaurants through 2018. Customers can receive a MacCoin with the purchase of a Big Mac.



Starting August 2, customers can share, collect and redeem MacCoin for a free Big Mac at participating McDonald's restaurants in more than 50 participating countries. This includes 14,000 participating restaurants across the U.S.



Big Mac fans from around the world will be able to receive MacCoins through a variety of giveaways, with each participating country celebrating the arrival of the MacCoin in its own unique way.



According to McDonald's, creation of the MacCoin was inspired by the Big Mac Index, an economic tool used by The Economist that compares the purchasing power of different currencies by using prices of Big Mac in countries around the world.



Nick Delligatti, owner-operator of McDonald's, said that August 2 was selected as the release date for the coins as it would have been the 100th birthday of his great-grandfather and inventor of the Big Mac, Jim Delligatti.



McDonald's will distribute globally more than 6.2 million MacCoins in more than 50 countries while supplies last. These commemorative coins feature five unique designs, each representing a decade of the Big Mac.



Each MacCoin design features elements from that time in history, nodding to art, music and pop culture, while the front-side of the MacCoin celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Big Mac.



While the '70s will showcase the decade's flower power, the '80s will allude to pop art. The '90s will be defined by bold, abstract shapes, while the early '00s will specifically focus on the technology that was at the forefront of the turn of the century.



The '10s MacCoin will call attention to the evolution of communication.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX